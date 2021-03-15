Sapphire (SAPP) One Day Volume Tops $177,003.00

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $119.47 million and $177,003.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001622 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000621 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 531,478,371 coins and its circulating supply is 513,331,882 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com

Sapphire Coin Trading



