Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.17

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $6.90. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 232,831 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $117.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

