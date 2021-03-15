Savara Inc Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Savara in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Savara stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.18. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Savara by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Savara by 698.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Savara by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at $446,522.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

