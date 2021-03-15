Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,138 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.01.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

