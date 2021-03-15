Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.07

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 383588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31.

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers consumer, education, and car loans; mortgages; refinancing products; fixed- term, settlement, and online deposit accounts; trace and metal accounts; and credit, debit, bank, gift, and social cards.

