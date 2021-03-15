Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $7,929.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.75 or 0.00457081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00062001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00050977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00095335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00071506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.91 or 0.00573531 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,640,534,177 coins and its circulating supply is 9,840,534,177 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.