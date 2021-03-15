Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 3.4% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Schlumberger by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,292 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,509,000 after acquiring an additional 814,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in Schlumberger by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 691,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.02.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $28.79. 274,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,779,221. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

