Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 6.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned 2.13% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $182,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,615. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

