Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stock Position Increased by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.06. 11,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,579. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09.

