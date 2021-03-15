Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 6.0% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 650,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,937,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.71. 54,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,073. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

