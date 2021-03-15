Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Mather Group LLC.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654,020 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 8.2% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 3.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $251,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.12. 2,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,096. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

