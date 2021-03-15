Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 116.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196,917 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 1.88% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $151,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,978,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 72,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,792. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $75.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.78.

