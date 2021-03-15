Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Trimmed by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,792. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79.

