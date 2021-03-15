Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lessened by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,059 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 33.6% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $64,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 23,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.72. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

