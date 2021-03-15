Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,717. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.78.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

