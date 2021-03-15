ScION Tech Growth II Units’ (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) Quiet Period To Expire on March 22nd

ScION Tech Growth II Units’ (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 22nd. ScION Tech Growth II Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During ScION Tech Growth II Units’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOBU opened at $10.06 on Monday. ScION Tech Growth II Units has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

About ScION Tech Growth II Units

There is no company description available for ScION Tech Growth II.

