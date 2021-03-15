Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Update

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the February 11th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Scopus BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Ira Scott Greenspan bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 80,475 shares in the company, valued at $820,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,065 shares of company stock worth $51,096.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scopus BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPS opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. Scopus BioPharma has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $47.86.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc develops therapeutics drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc in December, 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

