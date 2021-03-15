Scotiabank Boosts Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to $36.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.97. 9,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $23.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

