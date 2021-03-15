SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the February 11th total of 789,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other SCYNEXIS news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at $685,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750 in the last three months. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth about $9,601,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth about $5,240,000. Caxton Corp raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,474,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,129,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 219,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $8.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

