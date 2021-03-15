SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Macquarie

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $280.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $230.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.46. SEA has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

