Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$1,168,711.20 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 54,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.60, for a total value of C$1,168,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,802,945.60.

Shares of SEA traded up C$0.70 on Monday, reaching C$22.20. 116,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,718. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -261.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.86. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$29.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

