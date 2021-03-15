Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Up 12.9%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was up 12.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 15,121,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 23,912,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $214.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

