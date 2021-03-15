Seaport Global Securities Comments on United Natural Foods, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Natural Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNFI. MKM Partners upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

UNFI opened at $39.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

