Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Lithia Motors, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Lithia Motors in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $4.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.92. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $395.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $412.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,653 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

