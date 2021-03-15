Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Gap Down to $4.75

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.29. Seelos Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 105,977 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

