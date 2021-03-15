Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Short Interest Update

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the February 11th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 963,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 43,221 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 463,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 70,023 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1,070.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 420,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

SIC stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $222.98 million, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 2.70.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

