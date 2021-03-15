Semux Trading Up 13.5% This Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 111.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Semux token can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $249,067.75 and approximately $6.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00028284 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006927 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

