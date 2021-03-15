Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) traded up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.57. 137,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 621,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.