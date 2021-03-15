Sentinel One Day Volume Hits $1.80 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $54.34 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 50.4% against the dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Profile

SENT is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Sentinel Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

