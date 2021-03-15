Serum Price Reaches $5.42 on Major Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $271.20 million and $164.13 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Serum has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $5.42 or 0.00010004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.16 or 0.00455860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00061401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00052037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00097556 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00070669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.93 or 0.00545817 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

