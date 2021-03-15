Serum (SRM) Price Tops $5.72 on Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $286.04 million and $228.81 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Serum has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.72 or 0.00010312 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.87 or 0.00455819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00062124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00095213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00068939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.00521841 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.