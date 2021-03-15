Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $54,337,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 215.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

NYSE SCI opened at $48.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.