Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

SVC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $13.54 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $22,356,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $17,005,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,377,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,883,000 after buying an additional 610,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

