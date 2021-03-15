ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $33,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $491.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,731. The company has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 138.59, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.69.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

