Shadows Hits Market Cap of $32.56 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. Shadows has a total market cap of $32.56 million and $2.60 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00004625 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Shadows has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.67 or 0.00451137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00060569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00097397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00070284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.06 or 0.00549173 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Shadows’ total supply is 37,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,925,737 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

