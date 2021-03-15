Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $129.68. 1,144,835 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 960,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.55, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,931,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 430,265 shares of company stock worth $46,890,514. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

