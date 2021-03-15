SharpSpring (SHSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP opened at $19.87 on Monday. SharpSpring has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $230.41 million, a PE ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHSP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

