Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Shawcor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark set a C$5.50 price objective on Shawcor in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.59.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$7.27 on Monday. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$7.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$511.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

