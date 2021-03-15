Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.76 or 0.00012008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $222,100.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.14 or 0.00453474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00061476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00051806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00096215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00068667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00558307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

