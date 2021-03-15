SHIELD (XSH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $105.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $372,919.24 and approximately $105.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,953.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,771.79 or 0.03166521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00358700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $525.95 or 0.00939980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.32 or 0.00386598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.88 or 0.00337562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00243790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00022074 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

