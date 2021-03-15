Shivom Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69.00 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, CoinBene and Coinsuper. Over the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00049715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.06 or 0.00664914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00071486 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Shivom Coin Profile

OMX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

