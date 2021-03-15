Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.14

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.14 and last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 1733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $800.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $546,037.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,066 shares of company stock worth $2,560,840. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

