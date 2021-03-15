Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.14

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.14 and last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 1733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.
SCVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $800.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.
