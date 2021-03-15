Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SHBI stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $18,667,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $8,335,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 594,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 426,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 38.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,233,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 342,468 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 246.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 478,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 340,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

