Short Interest in Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Increases By 51.5%

Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the February 11th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Alvarion stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Alvarion has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Alvarion

Alvarion Ltd. provides autonomous Wi-Fi network products worldwide. The company designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, and connected campuses and events. It offers BreezeACCESS, a wireless broadband access solution for license-exempt frequencies; BreezeMAX Extreme, a WiMAX 16e wireless broadband technology; BreezeNET, a point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networking solution for connecting buildings, campuses, industrial zones, and remote sites; and BreezeULTRA, a family of wireless broadband products that operate in the 4.9Â-5.9 GHz unlicensed frequency band.

