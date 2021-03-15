Short Interest in Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Increases By 51.5%

Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the February 11th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of Alvarion stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Alvarion has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Alvarion
Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Alvarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.