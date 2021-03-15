Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Rises By 51.0%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,812,100 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the February 11th total of 3,849,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,767.7 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

