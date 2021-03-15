Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Decreases By 37.7%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the February 11th total of 125,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 579,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BRN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,228. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 823.91%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 137,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $248,009.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 76,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $126,812.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 217,701 shares of company stock worth $377,853 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barnwell Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,680 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

