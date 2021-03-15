Short Interest in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Expands By 53.4%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,090,000 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the February 11th total of 10,490,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,816,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,665,000 after acquiring an additional 784,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

GOLD opened at $20.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

