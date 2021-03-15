Short Interest in China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Declines By 30.3%

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 11th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of China Zenix Auto International stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.45. China Zenix Auto International has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

