Short Interest in China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Declines By 30.3%

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 11th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of China Zenix Auto International stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.45. China Zenix Auto International has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
About China Zenix Auto International
Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for China Zenix Auto International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Zenix Auto International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.