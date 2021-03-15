Short Interest in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Drops By 33.9%

Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the February 11th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

DFNL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,418. Davis Select Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 56,583 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,052 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000.

