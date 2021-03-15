Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Increases By 40.5%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the February 11th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.79. 1,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DMAC shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

